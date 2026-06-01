'Welcome 3': Akshay brings back iconic 'Ucha Lamba Kad'
What's the story
The iconic Bollywood song, Ucha Lamba Kad, has been recreated for the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. The new version, titled Ucha Lamba Kad Forever, features actors Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. Released by Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, the track aims to introduce the popular song to a younger audience with a refreshed sound and presentation.
Song details
Meet the team behind the recreated track
The original song, featuring Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was composed by Anand Raj Anand, while the recreated version has been arranged by Vikram Montrose. The new rendition is sung by Anand and Rubai, with fresh lyrics by Meggha Bali and original lyrics by Sameer. The song received mixed reviews online. A fan wrote on X, "Why spoil the original good song, Katrina and you were the vibe in that song," while another said, "Finally a good video song..Choreography looks good."
Creative process
Here's what the makers said about the track
Speaking about the recreation, Montrose said, "The original Ucha Lamba Kad holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood music lovers." "The challenge was to retain that nostalgia while giving it a fresh identity that fits the energy of Welcome To The Jungle." Bali added, "Our effort was to celebrate everything people loved about the original while adding a contemporary flavor that speaks to today's listeners."
Audience connection
'Welcome to the Jungle' will hit theaters on June 26
Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music and Junglee Music, emphasized the importance of reintroducing classic music to newer audiences. He said, "Iconic songs deserve to be celebrated across generations." "Ucha Lamba Kad Forever is a wonderful example of how a classic can be respectfully reimagined while remaining relevant to today's audience. We are excited to bring this track to fans of the Welcome franchise and music lovers everywhere." Welcome To The Jungle will release on June 26.