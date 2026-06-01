'Welcome 3': Akshay brings back iconic 'Ucha Lamba Kad'

The iconic Bollywood song, Ucha Lamba Kad, has been recreated for the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. The new version, titled Ucha Lamba Kad Forever , features actors Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani . Released by Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, the track aims to introduce the popular song to a younger audience with a refreshed sound and presentation.

Song details Meet the team behind the recreated track The original song, featuring Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was composed by Anand Raj Anand, while the recreated version has been arranged by Vikram Montrose. The new rendition is sung by Anand and Rubai, with fresh lyrics by Meggha Bali and original lyrics by Sameer. The song received mixed reviews online. A fan wrote on X, "Why spoil the original good song, Katrina and you were the vibe in that song," while another said, "Finally a good video song..Choreography looks good."

Creative process Here's what the makers said about the track Speaking about the recreation, Montrose said, "The original Ucha Lamba Kad holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood music lovers." "The challenge was to retain that nostalgia while giving it a fresh identity that fits the energy of Welcome To The Jungle." Bali added, "Our effort was to celebrate everything people loved about the original while adding a contemporary flavor that speaks to today's listeners."

Advertisement