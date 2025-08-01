'Udaipur Files' release date rescheduled—find out why
Udaipur Files, inspired by the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, is set to hit theaters on August 8, 2025.
Starring Vijay Raaz and produced by Amit Jani, the film's release was pushed back from July due to censor board and legal issues.
When and where will 'Udaipur Files' be available?
The movie is set for a theatrical release on August 8, 2025—no word yet on streaming or digital platforms.
Film faced legal issues, over 50 cuts were suggested
Udaipur Files faced heavy scrutiny from the censor board, with over 55 edits suggested before it got approved. Legal petitions argued that the film might affect ongoing trials and community feelings.
Recently, the government withdrew its request for another review after the Delhi High Court questioned whether it could demand more changes.
The court has asked officials to rethink their stance by August 6.