Who's Ranjana Jha? Udit Narayan's first wife makes shocking claim

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan 's first wife, Ranjana Narayan Jha, has accused him of getting her uterus removed without her consent. The alleged incident took place in 1996 when she was taken to a Delhi hospital for treatment by Narayan's two brothers and his second wife, Deepa (nee Gahatraj). Jha claims she only learned about the surgery recently during a visit to another doctor.

Legal proceedings Jha has filed a police complaint Jha has filed a police complaint at the Supaul Mahila Thana in Bihar, alleging that Narayan's two brothers and his second wife were involved in this alleged crime. The complaint was registered on Tuesday. She also accused Narayan of abandoning her in Bihar after their marriage, which took place on December 7, 1984. Notably, in 1985, Narayan moved to Mumbai to build a career, and Jha learnt through media reports that the singer had married again.

Ongoing dispute Narayan has reportedly been providing financial support to her Jha has demanded her rights as Narayan's legal wife, stating she wants to live with him due to her deteriorating health. In response, sources close to Narayan have claimed that he has been providing financial support and other assets to Jha. They stated he pays ₹15,000 per month as maintenance, which was increased to ₹25,000 in 2021. He also reportedly gifted her agricultural land, a house worth ₹1 crore, jewelry, and another piece of land worth ₹25 lakh.

Previous actions Jha had approached the Women's Commission in 2006 Jha allegedly tried visiting Narayan in 2006 in Mumbai, where she was abused and denied entry. She also tried going to her in-laws in Nepal but wasn't welcomed. So, she has been forced to live in her parental home. She'd also approached the Women's Commission in 2006, claiming that Narayan had failed to provide her a home and financial support. The 61-year-old also filed a maintenance case against him in 2025, which he contested at the Supaul Family Court.

