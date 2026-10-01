Ultron returns in 'VisionQuest' trailer as Shepherd claims Vision's son
Marvel just dropped the latest, and possibly last, trailer for VisionQuest, the new Disney+ series arriving October 14, 2026.
The big surprise? Ultron is back, with James Spader returning as the iconic villainous AI.
The trailer also features Thomas Shepherd (played by Ruaridh Mollica), who claims to be Vision's son, hinting at some major twists ahead for Vision's story in the MCU.
'VisionQuest' completes trilogy started by 'WandaVision'
VisionQuest wraps up the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along.
The eight-episode series kicks off with a two-part premiere and then drops new episodes every Wednesday until November 25.
Expect callbacks to earlier shows, plus fresh drama around Vision's possible family ties, definitely something Marvel fans will want to keep an eye on!