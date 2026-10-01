Ultron returns in 'VisionQuest' trailer as Shepherd claims Vision's son

Marvel just dropped the latest, and possibly last, trailer for VisionQuest, the new Disney+ series arriving October 14, 2026.

The big surprise? Ultron is back, with James Spader returning as the iconic villainous AI.

The trailer also features Thomas Shepherd (played by Ruaridh Mollica), who claims to be Vision's son, hinting at some major twists ahead for Vision's story in the MCU.