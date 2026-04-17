'Undekhi' Season 4 sets May release date

SonyLIV has announced that the fourth season of its popular series Undekhi, titled Undekhi: The Final Battle, will premiere on May 1. The new season will follow a weekly release format with episodes dropping every Friday. Set in Manali, the upcoming season will delve into the changing dynamics of the Atwal family and the ongoing investigation surrounding them.

Plot escalation Trailer promises an intense climax The trailer for Undekhi: The Final Battle shows an escalation in conflict within the Atwal family, with power struggles intensifying as the story reaches its climax. The tone of the series will darken, raising the stakes in both the family drama and investigative threads. Harsh Chhaya returns as Papaji, who appears to be trying to regain control within the family.

New addition 'I've followed its journey over the last three seasons...' The new season also sees Gautam Rode joining the cast. Speaking to Variety India, Rode said, "It is incredibly exciting to join a franchise as successful and loved as Undekhi on Sony LIV." "I've followed its journey over the last three seasons, and the way it has redefined the thriller genre in India is truly commendable." "While I await the audience's reaction to my character, I promise his entry is going to be a pivotal moment in the season."

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