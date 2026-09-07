'The Traitors' Season 2: Reunion episode releasing on September 9
What's the story
The much-awaited reunion episode of The Traitors Season 2 has been announced. Hosted by Karan Johar, the episode will bring together all contestants for a final showdown. It will drop on September 9 at 8:00pm. Amazon Prime Video shared the news on social media, writing, "We have all the tea you need, stay tuned. #TheTraitorsOnPrime, Reunion Episode, 9 Sept."
Episode highlights
Johar teases explosive confrontations
The reunion episode will revisit some of the most memorable moments from the season, including intense confrontations.
Johar sets the tone for the evening by saying, "Tonight revenge has found a new address."
He further teases the explosive episode by adding, "Aaj gade huye murde bhi bahar aayenge."
The promo also highlights Mallika Sherawat's unpredictable side, as she says, "I would like to cuddle with Ansh."
Tensions rise
Unresolved tensions take center stage
The episode promises to be a hotbed of unresolved tensions.
Sherawat's relationship with Munawar Faruqui becomes a major talking point as they exchange pointed remarks.
At one point, she hits back at Faruqui, saying, "Munawar has done a PhD on me."
Krystle D'Souza and Abhishek Malhan also find themselves in a heated argument.
With personal jabs, accusations, and surprising admissions, the reunion episode seems like a treat for fans.
Finale recap
'The Traitors India' Season 2 concluded recently
The grand finale of The Traitors India Season 2 aired on September 3, 2026. D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of this season.
The duo took home the trophy and won a shared cash prize of ₹66L, marking the end of an exhilarating season.