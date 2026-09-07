'The Traitors' Season 2: Reunion episode releasing on September 9

The reunion episode will revisit some of the most memorable moments from the season, including intense confrontations.

Johar sets the tone for the evening by saying, "Tonight revenge has found a new address."

He further teases the explosive episode by adding, "Aaj gade huye murde bhi bahar aayenge."

The promo also highlights Mallika Sherawat's unpredictable side, as she says, "I would like to cuddle with Ansh."