Actor Upendra Limaye to host 'Crime Patrol Marathi'
What's the story
National Award-winning veteran actor Upendra Limaye will be hosting the Marathi version of the popular crime-based television franchise Crime Patrol. The show, titled Crime Patrol Marathi, is set to premiere on October 26 and will air Monday to Saturday at 10:00pm on Sony Marathi. In an interview with IANS, Limaye expressed his hope for the show to encourage viewers to stay alert.
Show's objective
The show aims to raise awareness about crime
The show aims to raise awareness about crime, encourage vigilance, and stress the importance of collective responsibility.
Inspired by real-life cases, it will explore incidents that highlight the need to spot warning signs, question suspicious circumstances, and be careful about whom you trust.
The tagline reads: "Delete wrong thoughts and make good thoughts viral, because now the responsibility belongs to all of us!"
Actor's perspective
'It's important to spread awareness and positive thoughts'
Speaking about his association with the show, Limaye said, "As an actor, I've seen how stories can impact people."
"With Crime Patrol Marathi, I hope to encourage viewers to think, question, and stay alert."
"In today's world, where anything can go viral in seconds, it's important to spread awareness and positive thoughts too."
"I am happy to be associated with Sony Marathi to take this message forward because building a safer society is everyone's responsibility."
Actor's journey
Limaye's work in Marathi cinema
Limaye has carved a niche for himself with his versatile performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema.
He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film Jogwa in 2009.
His Marathi filmography includes acclaimed titles such as Mukta, Bangarwadi, Kairee, Savarkhed: Ek Gaav, Yellow, Mulshi Pattern, and Sangeet Manapmaan.
In Hindi cinema, he has been part of films such as Animal, Chandni Bar, Page 3, and Traffic Signal.