Urvashi and Jagadish reunite as leads in 'Room No: 9'

Malayalam cinema legends Urvashi and Jagadish, who were part of numerous memorable collaborations in the '90s, including Sthreedhanam (1993), Simhavalan Menon (1995), and Bharya (1994), are set to reunite as lead actors after three decades for a new movie called Room No: 9.

Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Jay Mohan and produced by Vilas Kumar.