Urvashi and Jagadish reunite as leads in 'Room No: 9'
Malayalam cinema legends Urvashi and Jagadish, who were part of numerous memorable collaborations in the '90s, including Sthreedhanam (1993), Simhavalan Menon (1995), and Bharya (1994), are set to reunite as lead actors after three decades for a new movie called Room No: 9.
Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Jay Mohan and produced by Vilas Kumar.
First look shows staircase, crew revealed
The first look dropped recently, showing the duo on a staircase, hinting at drama or maybe even thriller vibes this time around.
The film brings together a solid crew: Faisal Ali on cinematography, Ranjan Abraham on editing, and music from Kailas Menon and Sankar Sharma.
Both actors have stayed active with recent projects, so this comeback promises nostalgia with something new for today's audience.