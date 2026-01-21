Urvashi Dholakia joins 'The 50': "Stepping in with my life experiences" Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

Urvashi Dholakia—famous for playing Komolika and winning Bigg Boss 6—is all set to join the new reality show The 50.

She says she's "I'm stepping in with my life experiences, my instincts, and the courage to be myself in every moment."

For her, it's all about resilience and seeing how far honesty and authenticity can take you.