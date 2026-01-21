Urvashi Dholakia joins 'The 50': "Stepping in with my life experiences"
Urvashi Dholakia—famous for playing Komolika and winning Bigg Boss 6—is all set to join the new reality show The 50.
She says she's "I'm stepping in with my life experiences, my instincts, and the courage to be myself in every moment."
For her, it's all about resilience and seeing how far honesty and authenticity can take you.
What's the 50 all about?
The 50 is an Indian spin on the French show Les Cinquante. A bunch of celebs will live together in a fancy palace, strategize, tackle tasks, and face eliminations across 50 episodes.
It premieres February 1 on Colors TV at 10:30pm (and JioHotstar at 9:00pm), with Farah Khan as host.
Urvashi's reality TV journey
She's no stranger to reality shows—she won Bigg Boss Season 6 back in the day and has competed on Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa too.
About taking on physical challenges this time, she says viewers will get to see just how much strength she really has.
Who else is in?
The lineup includes Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, Monalisa, and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.
There's even a lion-masked figure running nominations!
Fans can vote for their favorites to help them win the ₹50 lakh prize.