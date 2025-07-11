Next Article
US connection uncovered in Alia Bhatt fraud case
Vedika Prakash Shetty, who used to manage Alia Bhatt's finances and schedules, has been arrested for allegedly swindling ₹76.9 lakh from the actor and her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Police say Shetty forged Alia's signature on fake invoices between May 2022 and March 2024, quietly moving money into various accounts.
Shetty went off the grid after complaint was filed
The fraud came to light when Soni Razdan—Alia's mom—filed a police complaint in January 2023.
After that, Shetty went off the grid but was eventually tracked down in Bengaluru and brought back to Mumbai.
She's now in police custody as investigators dig through her bank records to see where all the money went and whether anyone else was involved.