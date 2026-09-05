Surprise hit 'Hanuman Ansh' declared tax-free in Uttarakhand
What's the story
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the hit film Hanuman Ansh will be made tax-free in the state. The announcement was made after he watched the movie at a Dehradun cinema hall on Friday. Accompanying him were his wife Geeta Dhami, cabinet colleagues Ganesh Joshi and Pradeep Batra, and several MLAs.
Cultural significance
Dhami lauds film for showcasing cultural heritage
Dhami said films like Hanuman Ansh play a vital role in showcasing the state's spiritual and cultural heritage.
He took to X to share his thoughts on the film, saying, "Through the film, we had the opportunity to know and understand Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji's penance, sacrifice, service, and his unwavering faith in Lord Hanuman."
Film appreciation
Dhami congratulated the makers
Further, Dhami congratulated the Hanuman Ansh team for creating an "inspirational and spiritual film."
He added that Kainchi Dham has now become a major center of faith and reverence across the globe.
The film, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, features Shobhinaw Satya in the lead alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, and Bhagvandas Patel.
Film success
'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection and story
Despite a slow start at the box office, Hanuman Ansh has picked up momentum through strong word-of-mouth.
The film was released in Indian theaters on August 7 and has since earned ₹97.77 crore in gross collections and ₹82.88 crore nett at the box office, according to trade website Sacnilk.
The movie follows a grieving young Lakshminarayan's spiritual journey after his mother's death as he seeks answers to life, death, and human suffering.