Surprise hit 'Hanuman Ansh' declared tax-free in Uttarakhand

Further, Dhami congratulated the Hanuman Ansh team for creating an "inspirational and spiritual film."

He added that Kainchi Dham has now become a major center of faith and reverence across the globe.

The film, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, features Shobhinaw Satya in the lead alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, and Bhagvandas Patel.