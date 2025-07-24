Next Article
Vaani Kapoor reveals why she isn't part of 'War 2'
Vaani Kapoor, who was in the 2019 blockbuster War, recently chatted about why she won't be returning for War 2.
While promoting her new Netflix series Mandala Murders, she said she's grateful for the original and wishes the sequel team all the best.
'Tiger and I both passed away in war'
Kapoor joked that her character—and Tiger Shroff's—were both killed off in the first film.
"Tiger and I both passed away in War," she laughed. "So I said, if Tiger comes back, I'm coming back too!"
'War 2' directed by Ayan Mukerji
This time around, War 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and drops worldwide on August 14, 2025.
Hrithik Roshan returns alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, with new faces joining Yash Raj Films's expanding Spy Universe.