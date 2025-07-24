'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's costume clues you totally missed

We all love Brooklyn Nine-Nine, don't we? How can we not? The show is an absolute delight with its clever humor and captivating characters. But did you know that apart from the laughs, the show also hides subtle costume clues that many fans might have missed? These details often give deeper insights into the characters and their growth over the series.

Character insight Jake's t-shirts reflect his mood One of the best details that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has is how Jake Peralta's T-shirt choices reflect his mood or the theme of the episode. When he's feeling rebellious or carefree, he goes for graphic tees with bold prints. In contrast, when things get serious or he's dealing with something personal, his shirts are more subdued. This costume detail subtly reveals Jake's emotional state without him needing to say it.

Career growth Amy's professional attire evolution Amy Santiago's wardrobe also evolves a lot through the series, as she climbs up the professional ladder. In the earlier seasons, her outfits are more conservative and traditional, reflecting how she wants to be taken seriously as a detective. As she becomes more confident and authoritative in the precinct, her attire gets more stylish (but still professional), signifying her growth, both in career and confidence.

Emotional signals Holt's tie colors indicate his mood Captain Raymond Holt is known for his stoic demeanor. But his tie colors often serve as an indicator of his mood or situation. When dealing with stressful situations or conflicts within the precinct, Holt opts for darker ties. On lighter days or during moments of triumph for him or his team members, he would choose brighter hues like blue or green.