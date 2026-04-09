'Vaazha 2' 3rd fastest to hit ₹50cr in Kerala Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Vaazha 2, the sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, is making serious waves at the Kerala box office.

Released on April 2, it raked in over ₹50 crore in just 8 days, making it the third fastest film ever to hit that milestone in the state.

The movie pulled in ₹7.5 crore on day 7 alone and is expected to close its extended opening week with around ₹55 crore.