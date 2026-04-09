'Vaazha 2' 3rd fastest to hit ₹50cr in Kerala
Entertainment
Vaazha 2, the sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, is making serious waves at the Kerala box office.
Released on April 2, it raked in over ₹50 crore in just 8 days, making it the third fastest film ever to hit that milestone in the state.
The movie pulled in ₹7.5 crore on day 7 alone and is expected to close its extended opening week with around ₹55 crore.
Newcomers and Sa energize 'Vaazha 2'
A fresh cast of newcomers, Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak, plus director Savin Sa's sharp storytelling seem to be winning over audiences big time.
With music by Malayali Monkeys and producer and writer Vipin Das, Vaazha 2 blends new energy with solid filmmaking chops.
No wonder everyone's talking about it!