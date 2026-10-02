Van Vugt makes Indian debut with Malayalam film 'Tharkkam'
Victor Van Vugt, the Australian producer who began his journey in music with eminent rock artists such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, is stepping into Indian cinema for the first time with the Malayalam film Tharkkam.
On his debut visit to India, he's diving into the sounds of the Kodungallur Bharani festival.
Tharkkam is directed by Sajin Baabu and features singing from Tamil rapper Arivu and Malayali playback/folk singer Resmi Sateesh.
Van Vugt eyes residencies in India
Van Vugt is considering launching artist residencies in India to spark more global collaborations.
After catching India's unique mix of old and new at the recently concluded 13th edition of the Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh, he says, "Change is inevitable, but I sometimes miss the human touch" and "Today everything is programmed and we have access to any instrument we need."
He's planning more trips back, saying, "And I am sure I am going to have to come to India a lot."