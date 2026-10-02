Van Vugt makes Indian debut with Malayalam film 'Tharkkam'

Victor Van Vugt, the Australian producer who began his journey in music with eminent rock artists such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, is stepping into Indian cinema for the first time with the Malayalam film Tharkkam.

On his debut visit to India, he's diving into the sounds of the Kodungallur Bharani festival.

Tharkkam is directed by Sajin Baabu and features singing from Tamil rapper Arivu and Malayali playback/folk singer Resmi Sateesh.