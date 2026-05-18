Sandeep Reddy Vanga makes acting debut with Myntra ad

Acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently collaborated with Mythri Talents for an advertisement campaign for Myntra , alongside actor Lakshya. The initiative by Mythri Talents aims to connect brands with filmmakers, actors, creators, and emerging talent through impactful campaigns and strategic partnerships. Speaking about his experience in this new venture, Vanga said, "This was a different and enjoyable experience for me."

Future plans 'Looking forward to more such collaborations...': Vanga Vanga said, "This was a different and enjoyable experience for me. It's always interesting to explore creative work beyond films as well, and I'm definitely looking forward to more such collaborations in this space." He added that he was glad to have Mythri Media Works and KR Siddharth managing this side of his work.

Vision 'Building Mythri Talents as a one-stop solution' Siddharth, Co-founder & CEO of Mythri Media Works, shared the vision behind Mythri Talents. He said, "We are building Mythri Talents as a one-stop solution to connect brands with the South entertainment industry. From celebrity collaborations to large-scale movie campaigns, we aim to create meaningful partnerships under one roof." "We already have many exciting projects aligned and this is a very exciting venture for us."

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