Joju George-starrer 'Varavu' to stream on ZEE5 from September 11

Varavu revolves around Polachan (George), a wealthy planter who returns to his native land in Kerala after being released from prison.

He seeks revenge on his long-standing rivals while ensuring that Willy (Arjun Ashokan), his younger brother who has been missing for four years, takes the blame for his actions.

The film also stars Saniya Iyappan, Vincy Aloshious, Sukanya, Baburaj, Deepak Parambol, Azees Nedumangad, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and Bobby Kurian in important roles.