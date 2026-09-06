Joju George-starrer 'Varavu' to stream on ZEE5 from September 11
What's the story
The Malayalam action thriller Varavu, starring Joju George, will start streaming on ZEE5 from September 11. The film, directed by Shaji Kailas and written by AK Sajan, was released in theaters on July 16 to mixed reviews. It also stars Vani Viswanath and Murali Gopy in pivotal roles.
Film overview
This is what happens in 'Varavu'
Varavu revolves around Polachan (George), a wealthy planter who returns to his native land in Kerala after being released from prison.
He seeks revenge on his long-standing rivals while ensuring that Willy (Arjun Ashokan), his younger brother who has been missing for four years, takes the blame for his actions.
The film also stars Saniya Iyappan, Vincy Aloshious, Sukanya, Baburaj, Deepak Parambol, Azees Nedumangad, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and Bobby Kurian in important roles.
Future endeavors
Upcoming films of George
George will soon be seen in his second directorial venture, Paripadi.
The film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly's Kavya Film Company. George has also written the script for this project.
Apart from this, he will also be seen in Aja Sundari with Lijomol Jose and Aasha with Urvashi.