Varma praises Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' for smashing box office start
Entertainment
Legendary director Ram Gopal Varma is seriously impressed with Aditya Dhar's work on Dhurandhar 2, which just dropped on March 19 and is already smashing box office records.
Varma highlighted how Dhar mixes intense action with a gripping story, saying he keeps viewers hooked for the entire film.
Varma lauds 'Dhurandhar 2' 30-Minute climax
Varma especially loved the movie's epic 30-minute climax and praised how Dhar used a chapter-style structure to keep things clear and engaging.
He also pointed out that the action scenes feel real thanks to practical effects and minimal VFX, while smart editing and visuals add to the gritty vibe.
According to Varma, this one sets a new bar for action movies.