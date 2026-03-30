Varma praises Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' for smashing box office start

Varma lauds 'Dhurandhar 2' 30-Minute climax

Varma especially loved the movie's epic 30-minute climax and praised how Dhar used a chapter-style structure to keep things clear and engaging.

He also pointed out that the action scenes feel real thanks to practical effects and minimal VFX, while smart editing and visuals add to the gritty vibe.

According to Varma, this one sets a new bar for action movies.