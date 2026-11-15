Varma predicts 'Ramayana 2' will be 10x 'Ramayana Part 1'
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is betting big on the sequel to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, predicting it'll do 10 times more than Ramayana Part 1, which already pulled in over ₹1,200 crore worldwide in just 10 days.
He called the first part the BIGGEST HIT EVER in INDIAN CINEMATIC HISTORY and praised producer Namit Malhotra's smart move of covering both films' costs with Part one alone.
Varma backs under ₹800cr 'Ramayana' expansion
Varma also backed the film's budget (reportedly under ₹800 crore), saying smart partnerships and subsidies made it possible.
He believes all the work put into building the Ramayana universe will pay off for future sequels and even gaming projects.
Plus, he teased that Ramayana 2 will do 10 times more than Ramayana Part 1, hinting at even bigger things ahead for Indian cinema.