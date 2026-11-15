Varma predicts 'Ramayana 2' will be 10x 'Ramayana Part 1'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is betting big on the sequel to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, predicting it'll do 10 times more than Ramayana Part 1, which already pulled in over ₹1,200 crore worldwide in just 10 days.

He called the first part the BIGGEST HIT EVER in INDIAN CINEMATIC HISTORY and praised producer Namit Malhotra's smart move of covering both films' costs with Part one alone.