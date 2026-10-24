'Koffee with Karan 9' promo teases Varun-Janhvi's banter
What's the story
The third episode of the final season of Koffee with Karan will feature actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. On Saturday, JioHotstar shared a promo for the upcoming episode, promising plenty of secrets and hilarious banter between the two stars. The episode will stream on October 28 at 7:00pm on JioHotstar.
Promo highlights
Highlights of the upcoming episode
The promo starts with Karan Johar warning that Dhawan and Kapoor will not be very "sanskari" (civilized) on the show.
In a fun moment, Dhawan stands on the table and says everyone should know who the two people are that Johar stopped talking to.
Spoiler alert: it is Dhawan and Kapoor.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Varun, Janhvi and Arjun on the Koffee couch? Chaos follows, my brother 🤭— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 24, 2026
Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 3, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.#KaranJohar@AdarPoonawalla@apoorvamehta18@aneeshabaig#NishantNayak@manumaharshi@Dharmatic_pic.twitter.com/RaWY6MQxgM
Guest appearance
Dhawan, Kapoor will be joined by Arjun Kapoor
The episode will also feature actor Arjun Kapoor, who will join Dhawan and Kapoor for a special segment.
During the rapid-fire round, when asked who Dhawan would take career and marriage advice from, he immediately picked Arjun!
Kapoor was asked to name one Instagram account that is "giving" all the time, to which she instantly replied: Ravi Kishan.
Show history
'Koffee with Karan S09': Previous 2 episodes and guests
The ninth season of Koffee with Karan premiered on October 14.
The first episode featured Salman Khan, with Karisma Kapoor making a surprise appearance.
The second episode had Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda discussing their relationship and marriage plans.
However, it drew criticism after Mandanna revealed that she repeatedly brought up marriage, and Deverakonda told her to ask him "100 times" before he would agree.