'Border 2': Varun Dhawan shares BTS pics, emotional note
What's the story
Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Border 2. The actor recently shared a series of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the film's shoot on Instagram, along with an emotional note about his journey while working on it. In one image, he was seen with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. In another photo, he was seen wounded yet determined as he looked ahead.
Emotional message
'An experience which so many people helped...'
In his Instagram post, Dhawan wrote, "A battle #border2. A film that really pushed me to my limits." "An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good." "Injuries, personal life changes, and submitting to the craft can't wait for everyone to watch this film tomorrow," he added. The actor also shared one of his favorite background pieces from the film in the post.
Film faith
Dhawan's confidence in 'Border 2' amid trolling
Despite facing trolling over his performance and memes about his smile, Dhawan remains confident about Border 2. At the pre-release event for the film, he said, "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking." The film is directed by Anurag Singh and also stars Sunny Deol, Dosanjh, Shetty, Anya Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh. Meanwhile, the film is set to release on Friday, January 23.