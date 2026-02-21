Vedan announces marriage to longtime partner during Kerala government event
Rapper Vedan just announced he's marrying writer Navami Latha on February 24, 2026, in Thrissur.
The news broke during the Kerala government's Happiness Festival, when CPM state secretary M.V. Govindan shared it onstage while honoring Vedan.
Vedan confirmed onstage, "Just like mash (M V Govindan) said, I plan to get married on February 24 at the registrar's office. I seek all your blessings on this auspicious occasion."
Vedan and Latha's relationship
Vedan and Latha have been together for years—she was by his side when he won Best Lyricist at the Kerala State Film Awards for "Kuthantram" from Manjummel Boys.
He dedicated his song "Mona Lova" to her (year not stated), comparing her to a volcanic mountain.
They have posted photos together on Instagram.
His journey in music
Vedan first gained attention through his track "Voice of the Voiceless" (year not stated in source).
Vedan has dropped hits like "Bhoomi Njan Vazhunnidam" and "Ennakaruppi."
His unique style and thoughtful lyrics have made him a standout voice in Kerala's music scene.