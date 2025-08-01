Next Article
Vedan seeks bail in rape case; woman informed police earlier
Malayalam rapper Vedan (real name Hirandas Murali) has asked the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail after police filed a rape case against him on July 31.
A young woman doctor accused him of repeatedly assaulting her between 2021 and 2023 in Kochi and Kozhikode, saying he misled her with false promises of marriage.
The court is set to hear his plea today.
Woman's decision to speak up has added weight to case
The woman decided to come forward after discovering that another person had faced a similar situation with Vedan.
She reported the incidents to Kochi's Deputy Commissioner of Police, making the case more complex.
The High Court's decision on Vedan's bail could shape how this investigation moves forward.