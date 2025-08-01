Vedan seeks bail in rape case; woman informed police earlier Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Malayalam rapper Vedan (real name Hirandas Murali) has asked the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail after police filed a rape case against him on July 31.

A young woman doctor accused him of repeatedly assaulting her between 2021 and 2023 in Kochi and Kozhikode, saying he misled her with false promises of marriage.

The court is set to hear his plea today.