'Saiyaara' tops most profitable Indian films list: 2025 edition
"Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is officially the most profitable Indian film of 2025 so far, earning back over five times its budget with a huge 517.7% profit margin.
Hot on its heels is Kannada horror-comedy "Su From So," pulling in a 511% profit in just one week.
Gujarati and Odia films are also making waves this year.
Leading films from other major industries
Malayalam film "Rekhachithram" leads its industry with a solid 350% profit, while Tamil cinema's top spot goes to "Maaman" at 289%, overtaking "Tourist Family."
In Telugu, "Court: State VS A Nobody" stands out too, turning a ₹10cr budget into ₹40.6cr and landing a strong 306% profit.