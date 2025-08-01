'Saiyaara' tops most profitable Indian films list: 2025 edition Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

"Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is officially the most profitable Indian film of 2025 so far, earning back over five times its budget with a huge 517.7% profit margin.

Hot on its heels is Kannada horror-comedy "Su From So," pulling in a 511% profit in just one week.

Gujarati and Odia films are also making waves this year.