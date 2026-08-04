Vedika Pinto consulted Anurag Kashyap before signing 'Musafir Cafe'
What's the story
Vedika Pinto, who is currently basking in the success of Musafir Cafe, recently revealed that she consulted her Nishaanchi director Anurag Kashyap before accepting the offer. She told Mid-Day, "Before I signed Musafir Cafe, I called AK to tell him about it." "In typical AK style, he asked, 'Story kya hai? What's your role? Who is directing it?'" "Five questions later, he asked about my co-star and the platform. Then he said that I must do it."
Career progression
'Nishaanchi' opened many doors for me'
Pinto further revealed that Nishaanchi, directed by Kashyap, opened many doors for her in the industry.
"Nishaanchi opened many doors for me because the industry believes that if you've worked in an Anurag Kashyap film, you must be a good actor."
"But I didn't get the audience's appreciation."
"With Musafir Cafe, we're getting so much love. So, I have one project that backs me as an actor and another that has the audience's love."
Upcoming ventures
About 'Musafir Cafe'
In Musafir Cafe, Pinto plays Sudha, a character that has been widely appreciated.
The show also stars Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana. It is directed by Randeep Jha.
Pinto added, "After Nishaanchi, directors mentioned that they'd like to collaborate with me, but it was open-ended."
"Now, those conversations have changed because there is proof of concept that viewers like this [actor]."