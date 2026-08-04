Vedika Pinto consulted Anurag Kashyap before signing 'Musafir Cafe'

Pinto further revealed that Nishaanchi, directed by Kashyap, opened many doors for her in the industry.

"Nishaanchi opened many doors for me because the industry believes that if you've worked in an Anurag Kashyap film, you must be a good actor."

"But I didn't get the audience's appreciation."

"With Musafir Cafe, we're getting so much love. So, I have one project that backs me as an actor and another that has the audience's love."