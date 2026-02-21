'Velpari' updates: Dhanush in talks for lead role

Producers seek written assurances from Shankar on budget, scheduling

Shankar's recent appearance at the muhurat/pooja ceremony for Dhanush's film has fans buzzing about their possible first-ever team-up.

After earlier rumors of stars like Vikram and Ranveer Singh, all eyes are now on whether Dhanush will sign on.

With producers asking Shankar for written assurances on budget and Shankar working on budget planning and scheduling, Velpari could be a major moment for Tamil cinema—and an exciting new chapter for both director and actor.