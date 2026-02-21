'Velpari' updates: Dhanush in talks for lead role
Director S Shankar has reportedly sounded out Dhanush about a key role in his ambitious film Velpari, inspired by Su Venkatesan's novel about the legendary Tamil ruler who stood up to the three Tamil kingdoms.
The project, with R Take Studios in talks to produce it, is shaping up as a grand historical drama.
Producers seek written assurances from Shankar on budget, scheduling
Shankar's recent appearance at the muhurat/pooja ceremony for Dhanush's film has fans buzzing about their possible first-ever team-up.
After earlier rumors of stars like Vikram and Ranveer Singh, all eyes are now on whether Dhanush will sign on.
With producers asking Shankar for written assurances on budget and Shankar working on budget planning and scheduling, Velpari could be a major moment for Tamil cinema—and an exciting new chapter for both director and actor.