Mel Brooks's 'Young Frankenstein' spinoff gets series order

FX has officially ordered the series Very Young Frankenstein, a series inspired by the classic Mel Brooks-Gene Wilder comedy Young Frankenstein. The project was first announced with a pilot order in 2025. While plot details remain under wraps, the series stars Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, and Spencer House. Kumail Nanjiani , Nikki Crawford, and Cary Elwes also featured in the pilot.

Creative team Meet the creative team behind the series The series is written by Stefani Robinson, who also serves as an executive producer along with Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch. All three are alumni of the iconic FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. Brooks, who co-wrote and directed the original film, will also serve as an executive producer alongside Kevin Salter and Michael Gruskoff. The studio 20th Television is producing the show.

Series expectations Here's how FX's Nick Grad reacted to the project Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said in a statement, "Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story." "In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika, and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we're having making it."

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