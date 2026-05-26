Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama dies at 69

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama (69), known for roles in Scam 1992 and Chak De! India, alongside several popular TV shows, passed away earlier on Tuesday (May 26). Fellow actor Shubhangi Latkar confirmed the news by sharing an old video of him singing and dancing with other stars. The cause of his demise is unknown at the moment. Fans and friends from the industry have paid tribute to him and shared their condolences. His daughter, Yashaswini Dayama, is also an actor.

Emotional farewell 'Full of life, warmth, and energy, he truly knew...' Latkar penned a long, heartfelt note in memory of Daayama. She wrote, "Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul, and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daayama was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected." "Full of life, warmth, and energy, he truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge." Born in September 1956, Daayama would have turned 70 this year.

Remembrance He was unwell for the last few months Latkar further wrote, "He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known." "Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping. We had so many unfinished plans." "After years, I truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together."

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Unfinished business Daayama and Latkar had plans to work together Latkar also mentioned their plans to present selected poems together on stage. She wrote, "When I requested him, he smiled and said, 'Let me get well soon.' We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished..." "Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days." The veteran actor's last Instagram post was in March, where his work, Thursday Special, was being discussed.

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