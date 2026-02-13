Veteran Kannada director Joe Simon (80) dies of heart attack
Entertainment
Joe Simon, a well-known name in Kannada cinema, passed away on Friday, February 13, 2026, after a heart attack during a film chamber meeting in Bengaluru. He was 80.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead around 4:30pm.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called his passing an "irreparable loss" to the industry.
More about Simon's career and contributions
Hailing from Mandya, Simon worked his way up to directing films over four decades—like Ondu Premada Kathe and Hongkongnalli Agent Amar.
He mentored many actors and famously gave superstar Vishnuvardhan the nickname "Sahasa Simha."
As Vice President of the Kannada Film Directors Association, his impact on Sandalwood is hard to overstate.