Veteran Kannada director Joe Simon (80) dies of heart attack
Feb 13, 2026

Joe Simon, a well-known name in Kannada cinema, passed away on Friday, February 13, 2026, after a heart attack during a film chamber meeting in Bengaluru. He was 80.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead around 4:30pm.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called his passing an "irreparable loss" to the industry.