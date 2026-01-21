Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' character won't be in 'Dhurandhar 2'?
What's the story
Contrary to recent rumors, Vicky Kaushal will not reprise his role from Uri: The Surgical Strike in the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2. A source close to the makers of Dhurandhar 2 has dismissed these speculations as "outrageous." An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Vicky Kaushal and Uri are no part of Dhurandhar. I don't know where that comes from." "One can treat these as fan-generated rumors and speculation." "But we can't have the media reporting such outrageous assumptions as news."
Film details
'Dhurandhar 2' is a sequel to the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar'
Rumors about Kaushal's involvement in Dhurandhar 2 gained momentum following a report by Mid-Day that suggested he would be appearing in an extended cameo in the film. The report also stated that Kaushal had already shot his sequence for the movie. Released in December 2025, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was both a commercial and critical triumph, shattering multiple records and emerging as the highest-grossing film of the year.
Film's impact
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was a critical and commercial success
Released in 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike was a thrilling Indian military action film that depicted the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army. Directed by Dhar, the film featured Kaushal in the role of Major Vihaan Shergill, who orchestrates and leads a covert operation in retaliation for a devastating terror attack. The movie also starred Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead role.