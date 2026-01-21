Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' character won't be in 'Dhurandhar 2'?

Vicky Kaushal's not going to appear in 'Dhurandhar 2'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:46 pm Jan 21, 2026

Contrary to recent rumors, Vicky Kaushal will not reprise his role from Uri: The Surgical Strike in the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2. A source close to the makers of Dhurandhar 2 has dismissed these speculations as "outrageous." An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Vicky Kaushal and Uri are no part of Dhurandhar. I don't know where that comes from." "One can treat these as fan-generated rumors and speculation." "But we can't have the media reporting such outrageous assumptions as news."