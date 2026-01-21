Vicky Kaushal to join Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar 2'?

Vicky Kaushal has been roped in for an extended cameo in the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 , according to a report by Mid-Day. The actor will reportedly reprise his role as Major Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). This news comes after it was confirmed that Akshaye Khanna would only be seen in flashback scenes in the sequel.

Role details Kaushal's cameo to include action sequences A source told the portal, "Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2." "The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories' timelines." "Vicky's character from the war drama...is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer's character cross paths." "The cameo includes a few action blocks."

Production details Kaushal's scenes for 'Dhurandhar 2' were shot last year According to the source, Kaushal had shot his scenes for Dhurandhar 2 last year, before the release of the first part. "Vicky is one of Aditya's favorite actors. The director was only too happy to design sequences that laid the foundation for a spin-off in the future." The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. It will be released on March 19, 2026.

