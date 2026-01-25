Vijay Deverakonda drops trailer for 'Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi'
Vijay Deverakonda just launched the trailer for Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, a Telugu rom-com directed by first-timer A R Sajeev.
The film is a remake of the Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, following Ambati Omkar Naidu (Tharun Bhascker), who goes from supportive husband to controlling partner after marrying Prashanthi (Eesha Rebba).
Trailer vibes: rural life, real issues, and humor
The trailer brings out the Godavari estuary's rural charm with plenty of laughs and relatable moments.
It highlights Naidu's shift in attitude, Prashanthi standing up for herself, family drama, and some genuine couple chemistry.
Brahmaji adds comic relief and Jay Krish's music keeps things lively.
Mark your calendars!
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi hits theaters on January 30, 2026.
Produced by S Originals and Movie Verse Studios (with Deepak Yeragara behind the camera), the film also features Rohini in a key role.