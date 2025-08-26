Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' moves to OTT following box-office flop

The Telugu spy action thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda , will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday. The movie, helmed by Gautham Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, was made on a whopping budget of ₹130cr but failed to perform well at the box office. It will be available to stream in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Film details Plot of 'Kingdom' In Kingdom, Deverakonda portrays Suri, a constable turned spy who infiltrates dangerous territories in Sri Lanka to find his missing brother Shiva (Satyadev). His mission becomes complicated when he meets Murugan (Venkitesh), the son of cartel leader Odiyappan (Baburaj). He is supported by Dr. Madhu (Bhagyashree Borse), who eventually falls in love with him.

Box office performance Box office collection of 'Kingdom' Despite the high expectations, Kingdom struggled to attract audiences and didn't meet commercial expectations. After 25 days in theaters, it grossed ₹82.04cr worldwide, including ₹60.79cr in India and ₹21.25cr overseas, according to Sacnilk's trade report. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.