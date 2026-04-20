Vijay Deverakonda-Shouryuv's film launched; Nani attends as special guest

The much-anticipated collaboration between actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Shouryuv has officially begun! The duo's upcoming film, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv , was launched today with a traditional pooja ceremony. Actor Nani graced the event as a special guest and gave the ceremonial first clap for Deverakonda. The film is being produced by Vyra Entertainment, which also produced Shouryuv's previous hit, Hi Nanna.

Film details Film to be a grand global spectacle The film is set to be a grand global spectacle, with Alejandro Martinez, known for House of the Dragon fame, handling the cinematography. A top-notch VFX team from films like Snowpiercer and Gods of Egypt is also on board. The music will be composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who has previously worked on Hi Nanna, Hridayam, and Kushi.

Ceremony highlights Nani-Deverakonda's viral moment from 'pooja' ceremony A video from the pooja ceremony featuring Nani and Deverakonda is going viral. The clip shows Deverakonda warmly welcoming Nani with a tight hug as he arrives for the event. The two actors are seen sharing a light-hearted conversation before Nani gives the ceremonial first clap. The makers shared this video on social media, writing, "Moments for the day With #VDxSHOURYUV Pooja Ceremony That's a roar...coming straight from @NameisNani for @TheDeverakonda."

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