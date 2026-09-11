Vijay Deverakonda launches skincare brand Unhype
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda, the popular Telugu actor, has ventured into the skincare industry as a co-founder of Unhype. The new unisex skincare brand is targeted at consumers aged 18 to 30. Per the company, Deverakonda was actively involved in developing the brand and its products, including formulation and testing. He also tested different versions of the products on his skin for nine months before their launch.
Twitter Post
Deverakonda announced the venture on social media
There are some things that have made a big difference in my life.— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2026
There are some habits that have had a huge positive effect on my lifestyle.
Taking good care of my skin is in my top 5.
So, here is-https://t.co/92McdxFYN2
A skincare brand I co-founded, built around what has… pic.twitter.com/y7DPdeBXSP
Brand philosophy
'Spent months working on the formulations...'
Speaking about his involvement, Deverakonda said, "A year ago, I met a team that had its own R&D and manufacturing facilities, and what stood out to me was that they wanted me to be involved in building the brand."
"We spent months working on the formulations, testing, and refining them, and I personally tried every version on my skin for nine months."
Brand launch
Unhype will offer 2 'VD Signature Routines'
Unhype will initially offer two 'VD Signature Routines,' each comprising a face wash, moisturizer, and sunscreen.
The Acne Safe routine is designed for oily and acne-prone skin, while the Brightening routine targets tan and dullness.
The formulations have been tested and certified by independent third-party laboratories, according to the company.
Unhype will be available online with pre-booking starting on Friday and shipping beginning by September 21.
Work
Meanwhile, on the work front
Deverakonda is awaiting the release of Ranabaali, co-starring his wife, actor Rashmika Mandanna.
Set against the backdrop of a turbulent period in Indian history, the movie is inspired by the devastating Madras Famine of 1876-1878.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali will premiere on October 16.