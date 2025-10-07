Vijay Deverakonda gets in minor road accident, escapes unhurt
What's the story
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda was involved in a minor road accident near Undavalli, Jogulamba Gadwal district, on Monday. His Lexus vehicle collided with a Bolero that made an unexpected right turn. Fortunately, the actor and his companions escaped without any injuries. The incident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. India Today quoted the police, saying, "He immediately switched to another vehicle, and his team filed a complaint with the police for insurance purposes."
Social media update
'My head hurts, but nothing that biryani and sleep...'
Deverakonda took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure his fans after the accident. He wrote, "All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home." "My head hurts, but nothing that a biryani and sleep will not fix. So, biggest hugs and my love to all of you." "Don't let the news stress you."
All is well ❤️— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 6, 2025
Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home.
My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you 🤗❤️
Actor's updates
Engagement with Rashmika Mandanna
The accident news comes just days after Deverakonda and actor Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got engaged at his Hyderabad home on October 3. The couple is said to be planning a destination wedding in February 2026. On the work front, he was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu spy drama Kingdom, which is streaming on Netflix.