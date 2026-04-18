Vijay Deverakonda announces film with 'Hi Nanna' director; see poster

Vijay Deverakonda has officially announced his upcoming film with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv. The actor shared the news on Instagram , introducing the core team behind this "intimidating" project. He described it as a challenging venture that pushes him beyond his comfort zone and promised to give it his all to meet fans' expectations.

Announcement 'So happy to have this firecracker...' In his Instagram post, Deverakonda wrote, "Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart." "ROAR, my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love."

Production International technical team on board The film boasts an international technical team, including Alejandro Martinez as the cinematographer. He is known for his work on House of the Dragon and Fallout. The VFX team has worked on films like Snowpiercer and Batman Forever. Music will be composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who previously worked on Hi Nanna and Hridayam.

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