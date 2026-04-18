Vijay Deverakonda announces film with 'Hi Nanna' director; see poster
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda has officially announced his upcoming film with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv. The actor shared the news on Instagram, introducing the core team behind this "intimidating" project. He described it as a challenging venture that pushes him beyond his comfort zone and promised to give it his all to meet fans' expectations.
Announcement
'So happy to have this firecracker...'
In his Instagram post, Deverakonda wrote, "Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart." "ROAR, my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love."
Production
International technical team on board
The film boasts an international technical team, including Alejandro Martinez as the cinematographer. He is known for his work on House of the Dragon and Fallout. The VFX team has worked on films like Snowpiercer and Batman Forever. Music will be composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who previously worked on Hi Nanna and Hridayam.
Ongoing projects
Deverakonda's other upcoming film: 'Ranabaali'
Meanwhile, Deverakonda is also working on Ranabaali, a historical action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set between 1854 and 1878, the film explores resistance against colonial rule during the Great Indian Famine. Deverakonda plays a freedom fighter in the movie, while his actor-wife Rashmika Mandanna stars as his wife. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist.