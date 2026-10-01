Vijay Deverakonda's UNHYPE sold out 1st 10,000 routines, earns ₹1.3cr
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda's new skin care brand, UNHYPE, just sold out its first batch of 10,000 VD Signature Routines in only two weeks, pulling in ₹1.3 crore.
The launch focused on simple daily care with just a face wash, moisturizer, and sunscreen across Acne Safe and Brightening options.
UNHYPE launches acne safe, brightening routines
Riding on this early buzz, UNHYPE drops its regular Acne Safe and Brightening Routines on October 3 at unhype.in.
Deverakonda thanked fans for the love and said more stock is coming soon.
This quick sell-out shows there's real demand for easy, tailored skin care, especially for Indian skin needs.