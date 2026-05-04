Vijay fan attempts suicide after TVK's rumored defeat

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He is an ardent Vijay and TVK supporter

Mahendran, a resident of Krishnagiri, is reportedly an ardent supporter of Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The news of Vijay's rumored defeat in the state assembly elections caused him immense distress. "Onlookers rescued him and took him to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving intensive treatment," Times of India quoted an officer at Krishnagiri town police station as saying.