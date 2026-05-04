Vijay fan attempts suicide after TVK's rumored defeat
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man attempted suicide in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after hearing rumors about actor Vijay's defeat in the assembly elections. The fan, identified as K Mahendran, reportedly slashed his throat in distress just before the counting of votes began. He was later rescued by onlookers and rushed to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
Details
He is an ardent Vijay and TVK supporter
Mahendran, a resident of Krishnagiri, is reportedly an ardent supporter of Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The news of Vijay's rumored defeat in the state assembly elections caused him immense distress. "Onlookers rescued him and took him to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving intensive treatment," Times of India quoted an officer at Krishnagiri town police station as saying.
Medical attention
Current Tamil Nadu poll trend
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the intense fan culture surrounding Tamil cinema and its stars. Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK has crossed the majority mark of 118 by 10:50am on Monday, according to PValue data. In a historic debut, TVK is currently leading in 170 seats, with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam trailing behind.