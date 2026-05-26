Vijay allows 5 shows daily in TN: What it means

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has granted permission for all theaters in the state to screen five shows a day for seven days from the release date of new Tamil films. The decision was made after a meeting with representatives from the film industry who requested this change. The previous rule allowed only four shows per day under Rule 14-A of the 'C' Form license conditions prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957. So, how will it help?

Expanded permissions New order on show timings The new order, announced on Monday, allows theaters to screen five shows on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This means that theaters won't need separate permission from the government or licensing authority to run five shows during the first seven days of a new film's release or on weekends and holidays.

Quote This is why the 4-show rule existed Tamil Nadu theater association president Tirupur Subramaniam told NDTV why this change was needed. He said, "The four shows a day system was brought into force as per The Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957. Movies used to be four hours long at that time and five shows (were) not possible. Today, times have changed and movies are on average 2.5 hours long. Thus, it is easy to screen five shows a day."

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Inclusive directive Order applies to all films CM Vijay's order applies to all genres of films, including dubbed movies, re-releases, children's films, and those screened in both digital and non-digital formats. Earlier, the fifth "special show" was only permitted during local festivals or public holidays with prior approval from district collectors or the city police commissioner in Chennai. The government also had to issue separate orders for these additional shows. Given that the CM hails from the entertainment industry, he realized these intricacies and acted fast.

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