Rashmika-Vijay's reception tonight: Karan Johar to Allu Arjun invited

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to host their wedding reception in Hyderabad on Wednesday, coinciding with Holi. The event will be held at Taj Krishna at 7:00pm. While the couple had earlier announced that it would be a strictly invite-only affair, reports have revealed that several high-profile guests from the film industry will be attending.

Guest list Who all are attending the reception? The reception is expected to be attended by several stars from the Telugu film industry, such as Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Other guests include actor Sreeleela, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Mandanna's Cocktail 2 co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The couple had earlier released a statement saying how the reception would be strictly invite-only and that they were grateful for everyone's cooperation in keeping the celebration safe and joyful.

Guest list Guest list further restricted on police advice The guest list for the reception has been further restricted on the advice of the police. This decision was taken after discussions with local authorities who reportedly advised tighter security and crowd management given the overwhelming public attention surrounding their wedding. If needed, additional receptions may be organized in a more structured manner to accommodate well-wishers later on.

Wedding details Couple's wedding was a private affair The couple's wedding, held in Udaipur, was a private affair attended only by close family and friends. The ceremonies honored both Telugu and Kodava traditions, reflecting their backgrounds. After returning to Hyderabad, they greeted the paparazzi outside their home and distributed sweets. They also visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple to seek blessings.

