Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna look ethereal in first wedding photos!

Everyone's beloved celebrity couple, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna , are now officially married. The duo tied the knot in a dual ceremony on Thursday, February 26, 2026, following Telugu Andhra customs and a Kodava (Coorg) wedding later in the day. Their wedding took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple will host a star-studded reception for their industry friends and colleagues on March 4 in Hyderabad.

Wedding photos 'So, I made my best friend... my wife' The couple took to their respective social media handles earlier today to share beautiful pictures from their wedding. Deverakonda wrote, "So, I made my best friend... my wife." He shared a few candid shots of the couple looking into each other's eyes with love and joy, too. Mandanna also posted some pictures from the ceremony, calling Deverakonda "the man who taught me what true love feels like." The Girlfriend actor was seen getting teary-eyed in one of the photos.

Fan reactions Fans celebrate the couple's union Fans of the couple, who fondly called them "Virosh" all through the years, flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. They expressed their happiness at the much-awaited union of their favorite actors. The couple had officially announced their wedding on February 22, saying, "Before we made any plans...you were already there." "With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH.'" They lovingly called their wedding Virosh as a tribute to the fans.

