LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Vijay-Rashmika's wedding: Who all are attending, is there no-phone rule?
Vijay-Rashmika's wedding: Who all are attending, is there no-phone rule?
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to marry in 2026

Vijay-Rashmika's wedding: Who all are attending, is there no-phone rule?

By Shreya Mukherjee
Feb 19, 2026
04:59 pm
What's the story

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly all set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple is said to be planning a private ceremony with a strict no-phone policy to prevent any leaks. The wedding will avoid the usual celebrity nuptials' tradition of featuring actors and colleagues from the film industry; only immediate family members and close friends will attend.

Wedding preparations

Pre-wedding ceremonies and handwritten notes for guests

As per reports, two pre-wedding ceremonies will be held by the families of both actors. The couple will also write handwritten notes to their friends asking them not to give any gifts. The official wedding planning team has been asked to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), per Pinkvilla.

Career updates

Deverakonda-Mandanna will take a break from work after marriage

After the wedding, Deverakonda and Mandanna will reportedly take a month-long break from acting. A grand reception for friends and colleagues is scheduled for March 4, 2026. On the work front, Deverakonda will be seen in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and Rowdy Janardhana. Meanwhile, Mandanna has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline. She may also play a negative role in Allu Arjun's AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

Advertisement