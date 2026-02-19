Vijay-Rashmika's wedding: Who all are attending, is there no-phone rule?

As per reports, two pre-wedding ceremonies will be held by the families of both actors. The couple will also write handwritten notes to their friends asking them not to give any gifts. The official wedding planning team has been asked to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), per Pinkvilla.

Career updates

Deverakonda-Mandanna will take a break from work after marriage

After the wedding, Deverakonda and Mandanna will reportedly take a month-long break from acting. A grand reception for friends and colleagues is scheduled for March 4, 2026. On the work front, Deverakonda will be seen in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and Rowdy Janardhana. Meanwhile, Mandanna has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline. She may also play a negative role in Allu Arjun's AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.