Vijay-Rashmika's wedding: Who all are attending, is there no-phone rule?
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly all set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple is said to be planning a private ceremony with a strict no-phone policy to prevent any leaks. The wedding will avoid the usual celebrity nuptials' tradition of featuring actors and colleagues from the film industry; only immediate family members and close friends will attend.
Wedding preparations
Pre-wedding ceremonies and handwritten notes for guests
As per reports, two pre-wedding ceremonies will be held by the families of both actors. The couple will also write handwritten notes to their friends asking them not to give any gifts. The official wedding planning team has been asked to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), per Pinkvilla.
Career updates
Deverakonda-Mandanna will take a break from work after marriage
After the wedding, Deverakonda and Mandanna will reportedly take a month-long break from acting. A grand reception for friends and colleagues is scheduled for March 4, 2026. On the work front, Deverakonda will be seen in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and Rowdy Janardhana. Meanwhile, Mandanna has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline. She may also play a negative role in Allu Arjun's AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.