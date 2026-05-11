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How Chief Minister Vijay's black suit became a power move
Vijay wore a black suit

How Chief Minister Vijay's black suit became a power move

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 11, 2026
05:22 pm
What's the story

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay or simply Vijay's choice of attire at his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday has been hailed as a powerful political statement. The sleek black suit, inspired by his 2022 film Beast, was designed to project power and appeal to younger voters. The outfit was created by Chennai-based tailor Zafir Ahmed of Zafir and Shadab, who revealed that the look was requested by Vijay himself.

Design details

'Canvas construction' was used

The matte-finish black suit had a classic notch lapel and a simple two-button silhouette. It was paired with a wrinkle-free white shirt with a slight sheen. The suit was made using traditional "canvas construction," which allows the jacket to drape naturally and conform closely to the body's shape. Ahmed told Times of India, "Canvas construction gives a cleaner silhouette."

Color choice

Black projects power, commands attention: Designer

Ahmed also explained the strategic choice of black for Vijay's swearing-in outfit. He said, "Lighter or cream colors, while acceptable for campaign appearances, would not carry the same visual authority on a ceremonial stage. Black, he explained, projects power and commands attention both in person and on camera." The designer added that the canvas construction technique takes two full days to execute properly.

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Ceremony impact

First Tamil Nadu CM sworn in without traditional 'veshti'

The swearing-in ceremony was also historically significant as it marked the first time a Tamil Nadu chief minister was sworn in without wearing a traditional veshti. Political analyst and biographer R Kannan called this "a well-calculated move to project Vijay as an agent of change." He added that the look signals the return of charismatic politics to Tamil Nadu, a space that had remained vacant since the deaths of Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.

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Cultural significance

Vijay's western formal wear a cultural shift in Tamil Nadu

Kannan also noted the cultural implications of Vijay's choice of western formal wear. He said, "Trousers and coats have historically been associated in Tamil Nadu politics with Dalit leaders and movements." "With Vijay's swearing-in, a mass leader has for the first time brought western formal wear into the mainstream of Tamil political culture."

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