How Chief Minister Vijay's black suit became a power move

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay or simply Vijay 's choice of attire at his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday has been hailed as a powerful political statement. The sleek black suit, inspired by his 2022 film Beast, was designed to project power and appeal to younger voters. The outfit was created by Chennai-based tailor Zafir Ahmed of Zafir and Shadab, who revealed that the look was requested by Vijay himself.

Design details 'Canvas construction' was used The matte-finish black suit had a classic notch lapel and a simple two-button silhouette. It was paired with a wrinkle-free white shirt with a slight sheen. The suit was made using traditional "canvas construction," which allows the jacket to drape naturally and conform closely to the body's shape. Ahmed told Times of India, "Canvas construction gives a cleaner silhouette."

Color choice Black projects power, commands attention: Designer Ahmed also explained the strategic choice of black for Vijay's swearing-in outfit. He said, "Lighter or cream colors, while acceptable for campaign appearances, would not carry the same visual authority on a ceremonial stage. Black, he explained, projects power and commands attention both in person and on camera." The designer added that the canvas construction technique takes two full days to execute properly.

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Ceremony impact First Tamil Nadu CM sworn in without traditional 'veshti' The swearing-in ceremony was also historically significant as it marked the first time a Tamil Nadu chief minister was sworn in without wearing a traditional veshti. Political analyst and biographer R Kannan called this "a well-calculated move to project Vijay as an agent of change." He added that the look signals the return of charismatic politics to Tamil Nadu, a space that had remained vacant since the deaths of Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.

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