Why Vijay's estranged wife, kids skipped his swearing-in ceremony

Tamil actor Vijay , popularly known as Thalapathy, was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10. However, his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and children Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha were conspicuously absent from the event. This comes amid ongoing divorce proceedings between the couple, with a hearing scheduled for June. Sornalingam had filed for divorce earlier this year, citing Vijay's alleged infidelity with a female actor.

Ceremony details His kids were focusing on different aspects of lives Despite the presence of Vijay's parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, team members, and fellow actor Trisha Krishnan, Sornalingam's absence was noticeable. The event was held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Local media reports suggest that Sanjay and Saasha also skipped the ceremony. Sanjay is reportedly focusing on his career as a director, while Saasha is apparently abroad. Sanjay is gearing up for his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. Earlier, he'd unfollowed his father on Instagram.

Divorce proceedings Sornalingam accused Vijay of infidelity In her divorce petition that came to light in February, Sornalingam accused Vijay of having an "adulterous relationship" with an actor. The petition stated, "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sangeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress." It added that Vijay "continued open association with the actress," causing Sornalingam emotional agony and embarrassment to their children.

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