Vijay's wife files for divorce: Looking at their relationship timeline

Actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar , popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, has hit headlines again as his wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce. The petition was filed at the District Court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu , under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), and (d) along with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. In her petition, Sornalingam has accused Vijay of having "an extramarital relationship (with a female actor)." Here's a look at their relationship timeline.

First meeting A fan's love story Sornalingam, a die-hard fan of Vijay, first met him in 1996. She had traveled from the UK to Chennai to congratulate him on the success of his film Poove Unakkaga. Impressed by her, Vijay invited her to his home and introduced her to his parents. Later on, it was the actor's parents who proposed the idea of marriage between the two. They reportedly dated from 1996 to 1999.

Family life Interfaith marriage and family life Vijay (Christian) and Sornalingam (Hindu) had an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999. Their first child, a son, was born on August 26, 2000. They welcomed their daughter Divya Saasha in 2005. Despite their high-profile lives, Sornalingam has largely stayed away from the media. She has rarely attended movie events or political gatherings linked to Vijay's growing political ambitions.

Divorce petition details Allegations of infidelity and emotional neglect In her divorce petition, Sornalingam has alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital affair with another actor since April 2021. She claims this caused her "deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust." The petition also alleges public humiliation from social media posts, emotional neglect, and constructive desertion. It further states that efforts between September 2021 and February 2022, and August 2024 and February 2025 to settle the matter amicably have failed.

