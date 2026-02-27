Vijay's wife accuses him of infidelity, files for divorce
What's the story
Sangeeta Sornalingam, the wife of Tamil actor Joseph Vijay, has filed for divorce after over two decades of marriage, reported India Today. The duo tied the knot in August 1999 and have two children together. In her petition, Sornalingam has accused Vijay of having an extramarital affair with a female actor.
Allegations
Alleged affair since 2021
The petition states that Sornalingam discovered Vijay's alleged affair in 2021. This revelation is said to have prompted her decision to seek a legal separation from the actor. The document further notes, "Respondent, even after assuring to end relationship, continued the adulterous relationship without remorse." These allegations form the basis for Sornalingam's divorce petition under Section 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act.
Legal provisions
Legal grounds for divorce
The Special Marriage Act, 1954, permits a spouse to file for divorce if the other party has committed adultery or treated them with cruelty. Sornalingam's petition cites both these legal grounds in the ongoing proceedings. The case is currently under consideration at the District Court, and its outcome is yet to be decided.