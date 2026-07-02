Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release in July?

Release postponement

Delay in film's release due to censor board issues

Jana Nayagan was initially slated for release during the Pongal festival in January this year. However, its release had to be postponed as the film was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules after being sent for clearance. The Censor Board is yet to clear the film, which was submitted for clearance in December last year. However, a post from Lets Cinema claims that the board has cleared Jana Nayagan with an 'A' certificate.