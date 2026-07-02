Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release in July?
What's the story
The much-anticipated action entertainer Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, may finally be released in July this year. Industry insiders suggest that the Tamil film's clearance from the Censor Board is likely to be resolved soon. However, an official announcement regarding the release date is still awaited.
Release postponement
Delay in film's release due to censor board issues
Jana Nayagan was initially slated for release during the Pongal festival in January this year. However, its release had to be postponed as the film was referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules after being sent for clearance. The Censor Board is yet to clear the film, which was submitted for clearance in December last year. However, a post from Lets Cinema claims that the board has cleared Jana Nayagan with an 'A' certificate.
Film details
Cast of the film
The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. KVN Productions had earlier announced the postponement of Jana Nayagan's release in January due to "unavoidable circumstances beyond our control." They had expressed their understanding of the anticipation surrounding the film and promised to announce a new release date soon. The film marks Vijay's last cinematic venture before entering politics full-fledgedly.