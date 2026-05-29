'Sigma': Vijay's son Jason's debut film gets premiere date
What's the story
Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to make his directorial debut with Sigma. The film will feature Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and has been confirmed to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The makers took to social media to announce this news, saying, "A high-stakes heist begins. #SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. Gear up for the ultimate quest."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Sigma'
Sigma is an action-adventure comedy that tells the story of a "lone wolf" who defies societal norms in search of hidden treasures. The film has been written by Sanjay and produced by Lyca Productions, with music by Thaman S. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan in pivotal roles.
Vijay's swansong
Meanwhile, this is Vijay's upcoming film
While Sanjay prepares for his directorial debut, his father (now the Chief Minister) Vijay is yet to release his last film, Jana Nayagan. The movie tells the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who adopts a young girl named Viji and raises her as an independent woman. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.