'Sigma' will release on July 31, 2026

'Sigma': Vijay's son Jason's debut film gets premiere date

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:29 pm May 29, 202602:29 pm

What's the story

Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to make his directorial debut with Sigma. The film will feature Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and has been confirmed to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The makers took to social media to announce this news, saying, "A high-stakes heist begins. #SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. Gear up for the ultimate quest."