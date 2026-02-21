Vijay Sethupathi clears air on 'Arasan' exit rumors
Vijay Sethupathi has put an end to rumors about him quitting Vetrimaaran's upcoming film Arasan.
Speaking at a recent fan meet, he said there is nothing like that, adding that rumors are always fast to spread and that they often don't know who started them, making it clear he's still part of the project.
More about 'Arasan'
Arasan is a gangster action drama set in the Vada Chennai universe, starring Silambarasan TR and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music.
Despite talk about scheduling issues, both Sethupathi and the makers have confirmed he's on board—he was officially announced.
Everything to know about the film
This marks Sethupathi's third collaboration with director Vetrimaaran after Viduthalai and Viduthalai 2.
The cast also includes Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, Kishore, and Chaithra Achar.
There are whispers that Arasan might be inspired by real-life gangster Mylai Siva.
Filming started in Kovilpatti and Madurai; now they're shooting in Chennai with Chaithra Achar joining this schedule.