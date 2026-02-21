Vijay Sethupathi clears air on 'Arasan' exit rumors Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Vijay Sethupathi has put an end to rumors about him quitting Vetrimaaran's upcoming film Arasan.

Speaking at a recent fan meet, he said there is nothing like that, adding that rumors are always fast to spread and that they often don't know who started them, making it clear he's still part of the project.